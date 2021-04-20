Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Where are you going?
1539 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
+1 303-292-5767
Sun 4pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 4pm - 11pm

Eating fresh seafood in an inland city like Denver is certainly a unique experience, but don’t let the distance from the ocean be a concern. Jax’s mission is to bring the coasts to the coastless, and it does so with aplomb. For the eco-minded, the restaurant is deeply mindful about acquiring ingredients from sustainable sources; it's the first eatery in Colorado to be certified by the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch program. Jax encourages customers to be smart about their own fish purchases and recommends that patrons use the Seafood Watch app. You’d better believe, after taking that kind of care to bring the ocean to the mountains, Jax prepares everything to perfection. There are two locations in Denver to choose from—as well as two other Colorado outposts, one each in Boulder and Fort Collins.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

