The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa
321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
| +1 303-297-3111
Photo courtesy of The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa
The Brown Palace Hotel and SpaWith more than 125 years of history under its belt, the Brown Palace Hotel is one of Denver’s quirkiest landmarks. It was the country’s first fireproof lodging—built with terracotta floors, cast-iron railings, and onyx paneling but no wood—and though it has welcomed every president since Teddy Roosevelt, save Calvin Coolidge, it also hosts grand champion steer from the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo as they take a victory lap through the lobby each year. Given its Italian Renaissance–style architecture and frontier legacy, English afternoon tea has become an unexpected institution in the hotel’s soaring nine-story atrium, with imported Devonshire cream, an exclusive blend of Assam-Ceylon tea, and live piano music. And instead of bottled Evian, contemporary-skewing guest rooms are stocked with natural artesian water from a well more than 700 feet underground. Regular tours are offered to those who wish to uncover hidden details of the past—don’t miss the 26 stone-carved animal medallions that are perched outside seventh-floor windows.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Tea Time or a Coffee at the Brown Palace
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, a historic hotel in Downtown Denver offers guests a luxurious stay in an architecturally beautiful and well appointed building. From floral carpets and upholstery, marble columns, a grand stairway, and an atrium that pulls light from stained glass at the top of the building, the Brown Palace leaves no detail out. A Traditional Afternoon Tea is served each day at noon in perfect China tea cups with scones, sandwiches, and authentic Devonshire creme. A popular occasion, reservations are recommended. Most people are unaware that besides tea time, the atrium is open to the public each day. If tea time doesn't suit your palate, pick up at latte at the Brown Palace Coffee and Tea Company near the valet stand, find a couch or chair to cozy into, and enjoy the historic architecture or simply people watch while guests and sightseers wander through.