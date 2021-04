The Art, a Hotel

Staying in a museum, in rooms decorated with mixed media, wall art and beautifully-upholstered furniture, is not limited to scenes from "A Night at the Museum" or "The Thomas Crown Affair." At Denver’s Art Hotel, you are your own movie. From the entrance--a signature work of 22,000 white LED nodes that act as a canopy of warm stars-- to the room interiors with brightly-colored sofas (and even coloring books with pencils!), the hotel has every detail down pat. My room featured a slipper tub in the bathroom (as curvaceous as Marilyn Monroe), and a touch-sensitive night lamp. Floor to ceiling windows veiled by thin blinds illuminate swirls of traffic at night. You can tumble out of bed and walk to the Denver Art Museum and Clyfford Still Museums next door: the wandering eye can take in Monet just as easily as the Colorado mountains. The hotel entrance features Sol Lewitt’s Wall Drawing and a sun-bleached wood sculpture by Deborah Butterfield. Mary Ehrin's "Molten Meteorites," made with metallic leather, evoke the state's gold rush history. A candy jar-filled room off the main dining area has walls studded with “Eight Soups,” colorful riffs on Henri Matisse’s “Goldfish.” Ask one of the able bartenders to fashion you a “Jackson Pollock” with rosemary-infused Hendrick’s Gin, muddled strawberry, basil lemon and a balsamic reduction that splatters on a martini glass, evoking Pollock’s signature style. It's a stylish way to end the day.