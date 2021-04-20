Where are you going?
Black American West Museum

3091 California St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
Website
| +1 720-242-7428
Fri, Sat 10am - 2pm

The Black American West Museum was built in 1971, in the home of Dr. Justina Ford, Colorado's first black female doctor, to collect, preserve, and disseminate the contributions of African Americans to the development of the Old West.

You'll learn the stories of "all those early Blacks who came west and performed as miners, soldiers, homesteaders, ranchers, blacksmiths, schoolteachers, lawmen, and every other profession needed to build up the West."

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

