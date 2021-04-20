Black American West Museum
3091 California St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
| +1 720-242-7428
Photo courtesy of Steve Crecelius/Visit Denver
Fri, Sat 10am - 2pm
Black American West Museum in DenverThe Black American West Museum was built in 1971, in the home of Dr. Justina Ford, Colorado's first black female doctor, to collect, preserve, and disseminate the contributions of African Americans to the development of the Old West.
You'll learn the stories of "all those early Blacks who came west and performed as miners, soldiers, homesteaders, ranchers, blacksmiths, schoolteachers, lawmen, and every other profession needed to build up the West."