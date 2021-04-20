The Source, Denver

The Source: A New Food Experience

Whether you want to try a new restaurant or shop somewhere that will satisfy your inner foodie, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better place than the Source in Denver. Located in an 1880s foundry building in the up-and-coming Riverfront North area, it's full of merchants and eateries. Try the tacos at Comida, or check out Babettes Artisan Breads, a traditional French bakery. You can also find quality bottles of wine at the Proper Pour. In the winter, the Source is a warm and cozy place to hang out at. But come spring, summer, and fall when the weather's more tolerable, the doors are open and the breeze is flowing.