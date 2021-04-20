The Source, Denver
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216, USA
| +1 720-443-1135
Photo by Adam Larkey/Visit Denver
Sat, Sun 8am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 11pm
The Source MarketLocated in Denver’s trendy River North district, the Source is a collection of 25 vendors sharing space in the hip industrial interior of a former 1880s iron foundry, where artisans and retailers include a bakery, a butcher shop, florist, coffee roaster, barber, and even a food photography studio. Restaurants include Acorn, a locally acclaimed eatery serving wood-fired specialties (a meaty oak-roasted monkfish comes rubbed with a Moroccan blend of chermoula and saffron ; Comida, a Mexican taquería known for authentic and slow-cooked pork carnitas and fantastic margaritas; as well as a couple of breweries and a cocktail bar. The space also hosts pop-up events for other food vendors, as well as jewelry, home goods, clothing, accessories, and cosmetics, and a 100-room hotel that opened in summer 2018.
The Source: A New Food Experience
Whether you want to try a new restaurant or shop somewhere that will satisfy your inner foodie, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better place than the Source in Denver. Located in an 1880s foundry building in the up-and-coming Riverfront North area, it's full of merchants and eateries. Try the tacos at Comida, or check out Babettes Artisan Breads, a traditional French bakery. You can also find quality bottles of wine at the Proper Pour. In the winter, the Source is a warm and cozy place to hang out at. But come spring, summer, and fall when the weather's more tolerable, the doors are open and the breeze is flowing.