Masters of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Series 5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd

Masters of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Show at Napili Kai When the paniolos - the Big Island (Portuguese) cowboys left Hawaii they forgot to teach the locals how to tune their guitars so they loosened up the strings (let out the slack) and this form of traditional Hawaiian guitar was born. These days Grammy-award winning George Kahumoku Jr. Is keeping the tradition alive at twice weekly show at Napili Kai Beach Resort in a show that is not to be missed.



Wednesday and Thursday nights (Thursdays are a recent addition, go that night to beat the crowds) George invites guest to play along with him for an evening of slack key music and hula. You can get tickets to the show on site and the hotel that hosts the show, the Napili Kai Beach Resort also offers a dinner package.

