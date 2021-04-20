Hyatt Regency Maui Resort And Spa 200 Nohea Kai Dr

Resort to Relaxation The Hyatt brand is world renowned for its service and experience. Their Maui property checks all the boxes for creating the perfect island vacation. From the beautifully executed integration into the ocean environment, to the services and activities at your flip flopped feet, life's stresses give way to island time the moment you arrive.

Close enough to Lahaina town to skip a car rental, yet buffered from the distractions of the world, it's a great balance in one location. The onsite restaurants are top notch, easily keeping your calorie intake therapeutic. The bars offer a wonderful mix of island cocktails to melt away any residual tension from your stand up paddle board lesson. The little bay on the south end of the resort is home to a healthy group of huge sea turtles, easy to paddle up to in a kayak or board.

Walking everywhere is easy and entertaining. Whaler's Village is just a mile up the beach on a paved path the takes you through some of the other resorts in the neighborhood.

Rooms are crisp, spacious and have some ocean views. The resort is medium-sized so you don't feel overwhelmed by the physical plant. Speaking of plants, there are hundreds of native flora dotting the grounds. Also wondering about are flocks of flamingos and penguins.

The Hyatt is a first-class operation leaving you free to relax to your heart's content.