Kalapaki Beach Hut Burgers 3474 Rice St, Lihue, HI 96766, USA

Chill Spot, Good Food The beef is local and grass-fed, the french fries and french toast are good, the people are nice, and it's got views of a little bay. We ate one meal here, then another, and another. Sometimes when you find a good thing, you stick with it. Especially when you're traveling with a 5-year-old.