Kalalau Valley

Hiking Kauai's Kalalau Trail

Hawaii conjures up images of sandy beaches, clear blue waters and Mai-Tai's at all hours of the day...NOT muddy hiking trails with steep, slippery switchbacks and waist-high river crossings but alas, that is what you will find along the Kalalau Trail at the Northern tip of Kauai.

It is arguably the most treacherous trail on the island but your agony is paid ten-fold in ecstasy with breathtaking vistas of the otherwise hard to see Napali Coastline as well as the face of a 50+ ft. waterfall 4 miles in.

If you're bravado allows you to trek the full 11 miles, you will land at an all but the uninhabited Kalalau Beach at the face of the Napali Coast. Once there, you may get the distinct impression you've just concurred the world. And by most man's measures, you have.