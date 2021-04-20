Where are you going?
Kalalau Valley

Hanapepe, HI 96716, USA
+1 808-335-8405
The most perfect beach Hanapepe Hawaii United States
Hiking Kalalau, one careful step at a time Hanapepe Hawaii United States
Overlooking the Nepali Coast Hanapepe Hawaii United States
Kalalau Lookout Kauai Hanapepe Hawaii United States
Camping in Kalalau Hanapepe Hawaii United States
Hiking Kauai's Kalalau Trail Hanapepe Hawaii United States
The Peaceful Paradise of Kauai Hanapepe Hawaii United States
Hiking the Kalalau Trail to Hanakapi'ai Beach Hanapepe Hawaii United States
The most perfect beach

At the end of the 11-mile Kalalau Trail lies the most perfectest beach. Gorgeous 360 degree views of cliffs and ocean, fine white sand, natural waterfall for your bathing and hydration needs, tropical fruit ripe for the picking, sea caves, and semi-private. I could live there.
By Julie

The Hawaiian Islands
almost 7 years ago

The Peaceful Paradise of Kauai

When you need to slow down and reconnect with nature, the lush island of Kauai (the northernmost of Hawaii’s four major islands) is a sanctuary from the stresses of the outside world. Centered around an expanse of almost impenetrable volcanic peaks and thick rainforest, the island is ringed by sprawling green resorts, taro plantations, and sleepy surfing communities—all overlooking the vibrant blue ocean. Outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers can explore the striking red rock formations of Waimea Canyon —otherwise known as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific—or the steep seaside cliff trails of the Napali Coast. In the evenings, the sound of traditional ukuelele music drifts from outdoor plazas, and the surging waves sing a watery lullaby.
Shirley Yong
almost 7 years ago

Kalalau Lookout Kauai

This glorious lookout provides you with a panoramic view of the Kalalau Valley and the greatest view of the Pacific, the largest valley on Na Pali. At 4,000 foot elevation, the air is much cooler than along the coast. The Kalalau Trail, 11-mile hike down steep sea cliffs, through waterfalls and to the ocean, is one of the most popular in the world!
Matthew MacGregor
almost 7 years ago

Camping in Kalalau

Isolated, Rugged, Amazing - Paradise
Julie
almost 7 years ago

Hiking Kalalau, one careful step at a time

I think this is around mile 6. Really fun part of the trail where one clumsy step takes you rolling down the cliff and into the rocky waves. Note how I'm hugging the cliffside. Doubt I would've fallen, but I really didn't want to be *that* person! The incredible landscape made it all worth it!
Elizabeth Becker
almost 7 years ago

Overlooking the Nepali Coast

I took this photo after convincing an elderly couple at the bus station in Kapa'a, about an hour drive from the trail head, to hitch hike with me. Their son had recently died, and the Great Spirit brought us together for a day. We ended up grabbing rides in a convertible and in the back of a pick up truck- the best way to get to the Kalalau trail. It can be a little muddy, but the trek is easy enough for nearly anyone to do for the first couple of miles. Overall, you have to hike 11 miles to get into Kalalau valley, but the trail rises immediately over the Nepali coast for some astounding views.
Adina Marguerite Pease
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hiking the Kalalau Trail to Hanakapi'ai Beach

When I was querying the web for tips on hiking in Kauai, all links seemed to lead back to this trail. Clearly, it's considered "the" hike to take on Kauai's Garden Isle. No doubt, the hike has it's fair share of attributes; filled with beautiful views, lush plant life, and isn't too challenging at just four miles round trip.
emily virgil
almost 7 years ago

Hiking Kauai's Kalalau Trail

Hawaii conjures up images of sandy beaches, clear blue waters and Mai-Tai's at all hours of the day...NOT muddy hiking trails with steep, slippery switchbacks and waist-high river crossings but alas, that is what you will find along the Kalalau Trail at the Northern tip of Kauai.
It is arguably the most treacherous trail on the island but your agony is paid ten-fold in ecstasy with breathtaking vistas of the otherwise hard to see Napali Coastline as well as the face of a 50+ ft. waterfall 4 miles in.
If you're bravado allows you to trek the full 11 miles, you will land at an all but the uninhabited Kalalau Beach at the face of the Napali Coast. Once there, you may get the distinct impression you've just concurred the world. And by most man's measures, you have.

