Sample Strange and Wonderful Tropical Fruits Hawaii is a paradise in so many ways. For me, as a devotee of tropical fruit, there was no better place to sample strange tropical delights than on the beach in Maui. Fruit stands are abundant here.



Lychee? Hairy but delightful. Dragon fruit? Hot pink, perfectly yummy, and my first time eating any type of cactus. Star fruit? Sweet and sour. Who doesn’t have a travel memory that involves discovering new foods? Don’t miss these exotic delights! Be brave… go ahead, try it.