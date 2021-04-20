Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kaanapali

Kaanapali, HI 96761, USA
Sample Strange and Wonderful Tropical Fruits Kaanapali Hawaii United States

Sample Strange and Wonderful Tropical Fruits

Hawaii is a paradise in so many ways. For me, as a devotee of tropical fruit, there was no better place to sample strange tropical delights than on the beach in Maui. Fruit stands are abundant here.

Lychee? Hairy but delightful. Dragon fruit? Hot pink, perfectly yummy, and my first time eating any type of cactus. Star fruit? Sweet and sour. Who doesn’t have a travel memory that involves discovering new foods? Don’t miss these exotic delights! Be brave… go ahead, try it.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30