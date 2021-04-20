Juniper { A Southern Table & Bar }
360 N Boyle Ave
| +1 314-329-7696
Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 9am - 12am
Best Southern Food in St. LouisThis is where to go for fried chicken, but there is much more. The selection of southern breads is fantastic. Try the corn bread made with honey. Or just order the breadbasket and sample the whole assortment.
The drinks are worth a trip too. I recommend the Presbyterian. It has bourbon, lime, and ginger.
The painted refrigerators behind the bar are a nice touch. About two thirds of the place is tables beyond the bar itself. This is a local find.
The fried chicken is cooked on order, so do order the bread so you can enjoy that while waiting for the chicken.