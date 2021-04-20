Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Juniper { A Southern Table & Bar }

360 N Boyle Ave
Website
| +1 314-329-7696
Best Southern Food in St. Louis St. Louis Missouri United States

More info

Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri 11am - 12am
Sat 9am - 12am

Best Southern Food in St. Louis

This is where to go for fried chicken, but there is much more. The selection of southern breads is fantastic. Try the corn bread made with honey. Or just order the breadbasket and sample the whole assortment.
The drinks are worth a trip too. I recommend the Presbyterian. It has bourbon, lime, and ginger.

The painted refrigerators behind the bar are a nice touch. About two thirds of the place is tables beyond the bar itself. This is a local find.

The fried chicken is cooked on order, so do order the bread so you can enjoy that while waiting for the chicken.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points