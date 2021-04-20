Where are you going?
Junc Life & Style

2209 Fern Street
Website
San Diego California United States

Eclectic boutique in South Park, San Diego

Junc Life & Style is one of the more interesting boutiques found in the funky neighborhood of South Park in San Diego. Don't let the name of the store fool you- there isn't any "junk" here! If you're looking for one of a kind items or clothing- definitely swing by and check this place out.

The owner, Jeff, has an great sense of fashion and he carries up to date eclectic clothing that you are unlikely to find anywhere else. He also carries some furniture and other vintage home decor items that he has found and then fixed up himself to resell.

He's also got a great blog on his website where you can read about his ideas and thoughts on design and fashion.

The store is always changing around, so if you swing by and see something you like, you should go ahead and get it now as it probably won't be there later!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

