J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge 1 Wildlife Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957, USA

More info Sat - Thur 9am - 4pm

J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge Florida’s nature is alive and well at this wildlife refuge, located on the north side of Sanibel Island. Rich with mangroves and seagrass, the protected, subtropical habitat is home to more than 230 species of birds as well as alligators, manatees, and many land mammals. Head here from October through April to see most of the shorebirds, or during the summer months if you’re looking for manatees in and around Tarpon Bay. All year long, you can also spot alligators during four-mile wildlife drives. Back at the information center, be sure to check out the great displays, which are free to all visitors.