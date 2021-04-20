Where are you going?
J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge

1 Wildlife Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957, USA
Website
| +1 239-472-1100
Sat - Thur 9am - 4pm

Florida’s nature is alive and well at this wildlife refuge, located on the north side of Sanibel Island. Rich with mangroves and seagrass, the protected, subtropical habitat is home to more than 230 species of birds as well as alligators, manatees, and many land mammals. Head here from October through April to see most of the shorebirds, or during the summer months if you’re looking for manatees in and around Tarpon Bay. All year long, you can also spot alligators during four-mile wildlife drives. Back at the information center, be sure to check out the great displays, which are free to all visitors.
By Terry Ward , AFAR Local Expert

Devon Roll
almost 7 years ago

Ding Darling, Sanibel Island

Make sure you don't miss out on all the natural beauty on display at the J. N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge when you visit Sanibel Island. You can drive or bike through the property, and it's nearly impossible to leave without some awesome photos! We go every time we visit, and always see something new.

