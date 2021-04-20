Jimmy's Kitchen European - Central
South China Building, 1 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
+852 2526 5293
Photo courtesy of Jimmy's Kitchen
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 11pm
A Classic AffairWhen you dine at Jimmy's Kitchen, bear in mind that you're enjoying something that has been a part of Hong Kong's history for over 80 years. The restaurant claims that more business deals have been signed here than in any boardroom in the city. Famous classic movie stars like Cary Grant and William Holden have also graced this Central dining institution with their presence.
The dim lighting and classic interiors will whisk you away to another time as you enjoy traditional British dishes like bangers and mash and chicken kiev. The Lobster bisque is also a customer favorite.
When you're here, don't just eat - learn the Jimmy's Kitchen story and see for yourself how history has influenced the restaurant in the decades past.