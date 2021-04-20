Japonessa Sushi Cocina

Roll Up for Happy Hour
Japonessa is a “sushi cocina” that blends traditional sushi techniques with south-of-the-border ingredients like jalapeno, cilantro, and mango. It also has one of downtown’s best sushi happy hours — if you can get in. Happy hour is every day from lunchtime until 6:30 p.m. (and in the bar until 8:00 p.m.), and you can choose from a variety of rolls starting at $4 and sushi or sashimi sets for under $10, which can add up to a long wait for a table. The Super Bad Boy Roll (eel, snow crab mix, avocado, cream cheese, tempura, spicy seared crab, chili aioli, and soy glaze) is a favorite with locals who frequent the place, and the brie tempura is a unique twist on baked brie for cheese lovers. Outside of happy hour, it’s a different story, with special rolls priced as high as $19. Patio seating available in the bar.