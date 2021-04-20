Jalan Sulawesi Jl. Sulawesi, Dauh Puri Kangin, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia

Fantastic Fabrics Jalan Sulawesi, right in the heart of Denpasar in what used to be the Chinese district is the place to go for fabric. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful piece of traditional batik or something a bit more funky, the selection on this street is so vast be prepared to trek up and down it a few times. Try to arrive in the morning because once the sun really starts to heat up the tiny, cramped shops and warm the spoiled food hanging around in the gutters from Badung Market next door you’ll be dying to get off the street.