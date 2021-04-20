Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jalan Sulawesi

Jl. Sulawesi, Dauh Puri Kangin, Denpasar Bar., Kota Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia
Fantastic Fabrics Denpasar Indonesia

Fantastic Fabrics

Jalan Sulawesi, right in the heart of Denpasar in what used to be the Chinese district is the place to go for fabric. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful piece of traditional batik or something a bit more funky, the selection on this street is so vast be prepared to trek up and down it a few times. Try to arrive in the morning because once the sun really starts to heat up the tiny, cramped shops and warm the spoiled food hanging around in the gutters from Badung Market next door you’ll be dying to get off the street.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points