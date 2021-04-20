Where are you going?
Izakaya Sozai

1500 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
| +1 415-742-5122
Sun 5pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri 5:30pm - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

An izakaya can be thought of as part watering hole, part Japanese comfort food restaurant. Run by a former L.A. sushi chef and his wife, Izakaya Sozai, in the Inner Sunset, serves everything from vegetable sides to sashimi to skewers.

What they are really famous for, however, is their tonkotsu ramen—this rich pork broth is frequently named as some of the city’s best. Come after work for beer or sake and move on to the ramen once you get hungry. They only make enough for about 30 orders per night, so make sure to place yours early.

Izakaya Sozai is open Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Check online for reservations.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

