Candy Making at Irresistible Confections Chocolatier Justin Schaffer serves homemade candy, chocolate, and treats in southwest Florida. Irresistible Confections provides the community with a combination of barks, baskets, chocolate clusters, and much more.



Classes for groups up to 25 will teach you how to create a tray of colorful truffles with cocoa butter and fill them with a flavored filling. Learn the techniques and process of creating top-quality treats.



For a special event try a lunch/dinner package with the chocolate parties. Irresistible Confections have paired up with Two Meatballs in the Kitchen to offer a fixed price menu.



