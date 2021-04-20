Where are you going?
Irresistible Confections

8890 Salrose Lane
Website
| +1 239-362-2079
Candy Making at Irresistible Confections Fort Myers Florida United States

Candy Making at Irresistible Confections

Chocolatier Justin Schaffer serves homemade candy, chocolate, and treats in southwest Florida. Irresistible Confections provides the community with a combination of barks, baskets, chocolate clusters, and much more.

Classes for groups up to 25 will teach you how to create a tray of colorful truffles with cocoa butter and fill them with a flavored filling. Learn the techniques and process of creating top-quality treats.

For a special event try a lunch/dinner package with the chocolate parties. Irresistible Confections have paired up with Two Meatballs in the Kitchen to offer a fixed price menu.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
