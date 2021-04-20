Where are you going?
Il Profeta

Borgo Ognissanti, 93/r, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
Website
| +39 055 212265
Dine as the Medicis did in Florence, Italy Florence Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 10:30pm

A visit to Florence means a visit to the Medici legacy. The Uffizi Gallery, the Palazzo Pitti, the Palazzo Vecchio, and many other grand buildings are a feast for the eyes, but what about a true Medici feast?

To eat as the Florentine ruling family once did, head to Ristorante il Profeta. The menu includes special dishes made in the tradition of the Medicis. Pictured here is a pasta dish made with a "pink sauce"—the ingredients a secret, never to be revealed. After tasting it, I had a feeling that the Medici's liked their cream sauces.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

