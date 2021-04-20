Fun with Fusion at Ijji Sushi
Yet another sushi buffet in Reno, Ijji Sushi sets itself apart with a wider range of cooked dishes and more innovative fusion rolls with a variety of ingredients (which aren't always successful), like the Tropical Roll — mango, jicama, and salmon topped with kiwi, strawberry, avocado, coconut flakes, and strawberry sauce. Not to worry, though, they have all the traditional rolls and old standbys you'd expect. Your meal includes hot appetizers like baked or grilled mussels, chicken skewers, and pot stickers, plus dessert. The servers are friendly and happy to work with sushi novices to find their comfort level. Ijji is a bit more expensive than some of the older sushi buffets, but the novelty factor and wide-ranging menu are worth trying. Ijji has three restaurants around Reno, so you can gorge regardless of your location.