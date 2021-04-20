Where are you going?
Husky Park

1100 Lee St, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-465-3333
Family Fun at Fallapalooza

The annual Fallapalooza in Wheeling celebrates autumn with a host of kid-friendly activities. Organized by the Wheeling Park District, the event takes place in the open space between London School and Husky Park. You can listen to live music, go on a hayride, and visit the petting zoo. If your children still have energy after all that, they can bounce around on inflatable toys or ride a pony. The event is free to attend, but some activities have a small fee. Food and drinks are also available for purchase.


By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

