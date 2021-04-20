Tripp School 971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Oldest School House in Illinois: Historic Landmark The oldest school in Illinois was founded in 1835 in what is now Wheeling. And while the building no longer resides in its original location, you can still venture a journey to the landmark at its former spot at 971 N. Milwaukee Avenue. The market above denoting the school's former resting place is nestled between Miscellania Antiques and Lundgren's Antiques. The actual Tripp School was moved in 1979, but for the life of me I cannot figure out where they put it. Just think of it as educational history with a dash of mystery.



