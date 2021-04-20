WaPaGhetti's Pizza 208 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Wa-Pa-Ghetti’s – Homemade and Handmade Every single ounce of dough used in this family run pizzeria is made fresh daily. It’s hand rolled to perfection in their ‘traditional’ way, and then they add their ‘special’ homemade sauce, and of course, a nice double-layer of cheese. In fact, check out their website and you’ll see an ingredient list that shows just how farm fresh their pizzas can be. Wa-Pa-Gheeti’s has won multiple awards for the tastiest pie, which just goes to show what a little handmade and homemade love can do to your food. Add a chef salad to your order, and you perfectly round out your all-natural pizza eating experience. Added bonus: they ship . . . nationwide.



Photo source: www.wapaghettispizza.com