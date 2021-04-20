Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

WaPaGhetti's Pizza

208 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-541-6706
Wa-Pa-Ghetti’s – Homemade and Handmade Wheeling Illinois United States

Wa-Pa-Ghetti’s – Homemade and Handmade

Every single ounce of dough used in this family run pizzeria is made fresh daily. It’s hand rolled to perfection in their ‘traditional’ way, and then they add their ‘special’ homemade sauce, and of course, a nice double-layer of cheese. In fact, check out their website and you’ll see an ingredient list that shows just how farm fresh their pizzas can be. Wa-Pa-Gheeti’s has won multiple awards for the tastiest pie, which just goes to show what a little handmade and homemade love can do to your food. Add a chef salad to your order, and you perfectly round out your all-natural pizza eating experience. Added bonus: they ship . . . nationwide.

Photo source: www.wapaghettispizza.com
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points