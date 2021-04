St. Joseph the Worker 181 W Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Find Peace and Calm in Wheeling If you're in Wheeling and need a little spiritual inspiration—or just some solitude—consider stopping by St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Located in the park district near the community center, this parish welcomes everyone. The small prayer garden (pictured) is an ideal spot to meditate and refocus.