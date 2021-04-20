Forest Preserve District of Cook County 621 W Dundee Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA

Fantastic Forest Preserve The entire Forest Preserve District encompasses 68,000 acres, and includes about 11 percent of Cook County, so there is literally a lot of ground to cover. Your best guide to navigating the preserve will be the maps located on their website listed below. This particular entrance can be found off of Dundee Road just a bit east of Milwaukee Avenue, near the town of Wheeling. There are plenty of open fields to walk through, ponds to sit by and read a book, and trails to wander should you feel like getting a little exercise. The Des Plaines River snakes it way through this particular part of the preserve, which is an added bonus when making your way through the scenic forest.



