Chicago Bagel & Bialy II

260 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
| +1 847-459-9009
Sun 7am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 5:30am - 5pm
Sat 5:30am - 4pm

Bagels, lox, cream cheese—this place has it all. If you are in the mood for an epic breakfast, or simply a midday nibble, Chicago Bagel is ready and waiting to serve up your noshing needs. Take a seat inside, or grab a patio table in the sun, either way you're going to enjoy your eats.

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

