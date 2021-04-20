Shirley's Doll House
971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
| +1 847-537-1632
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
A Doll of a DollhouseFrom the outside, it even looks like a miniature dollhouse. With pastel yellow paint, a cute porch, and a tiny entrance, Shirley's Dollhouse almost makes you feel like a kid again. Venture into one of the five rooms that are literally stuffed with all your doll needs, and sift and sort your way to that exact piece that you so desire. You might even come across that missing item that you haven't been able to find since you were just a wee tot. And should you have a special tiny companion from your youth in need of a little TLC, you can have them repaired and back to full health before you know it. Shirley's is surely the spot for all things 'doll.'
