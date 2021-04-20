Husky Deli & Catering
4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
| +1 206-937-2810
Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm
Husky's Huge Sandwiches and ScoopsIn the heart of West Seattle's Alaska Junction is the local gem Husky Deli, family-owned since 1932. In summer, the line winds through the store for their famous ice cream — like the Oreo Coffee scoop shown here. But their made-to-order deli sandwiches are also a fantastic lunch value at $8 or less (including veggie options). Try the Artichoke Turkey (turkey, herbed cream cheese, artichokes, lettuce, & tomato on French baguette). Get a bag lunch with chips, apple, and cookie and head out to Alki Beach to enjoy the sunshine.
While you wait for your sandwich, check out their wide selection of imported chocolates and hard-to-find international foods.