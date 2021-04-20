Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Husky Deli & Catering

4721 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Website
| +1 206-937-2810
Husky's Huge Sandwiches and Scoops Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm

Husky's Huge Sandwiches and Scoops

In the heart of West Seattle's Alaska Junction is the local gem Husky Deli, family-owned since 1932. In summer, the line winds through the store for their famous ice cream — like the Oreo Coffee scoop shown here. But their made-to-order deli sandwiches are also a fantastic lunch value at $8 or less (including veggie options). Try the Artichoke Turkey (turkey, herbed cream cheese, artichokes, lettuce, & tomato on French baguette). Get a bag lunch with chips, apple, and cookie and head out to Alki Beach to enjoy the sunshine.

While you wait for your sandwich, check out their wide selection of imported chocolates and hard-to-find international foods.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points