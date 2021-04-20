Hughes Mountain Ranch
7374 Sage Creek Rd, Stanford, MT 59479, USA
Photo courtesy of Hughes Mountain Ranch/hughesmtnranch.com
Spend a Night in the True WestA visit to Hughes Mountain Ranch offers a glimpse at life in the West, and while it may be fleeting, the memories will remain the rest of your life.
The ranch was founded in 1892 with a 160 acre homestead on Willow Creek, and has become a symbol of Montana life in the century since, a forward-thinking operation with cutting-edge agricultural and conservancy efforts geared toward keeping the ranch running in a responsible manner for the next hundred years.
Guests are invited to join hunting, fishing, nature watching, hiking and trekking expeditions and more during their stay at Hughes Mountain Ranch.