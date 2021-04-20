Where are you going?
Hoy Como Ayer

2212 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135, USA
Website
| +1 305-541-2631
Latin Nights in Little Havana Miami Florida United States

More info

Thur - Sun 8:30pm - 4am

When traveling to Miami, it's important to get a taste of the Cuban culture that started this community decades ago. To immerse yourself in Latin music and Cuban tradition, head to Hoy Como Ayer, a high-end Cuban nightclub in Little Havana.

The wood-paneled walls are adorned with portraits of music icons like Celia Cruz and Benny More, stained glass and picturesque old Cuban ads. On any given night you might see one of the best musicians and acts in the Latin Music scene.

The most popular event Spam Allstars on Thursdays, where you'll see the house band perform Latin-fusion music on a small stage at the front of the bar. You might even see a Latin celebrity or two hiding in the corners.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

