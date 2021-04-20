Hotel Omm Barcelona [CLOSED] Carrer del Rosselló, 265, 08008 Barcelona, Spain

Cool and Calm in the Eixample Even if you don't typically go for the streamlined, minimalist look, the 91-room Omm is worth considering. Here, the clean aesthetic feels zen-like rather than spartan—perhaps it's the contrast between the dark corridors and the light-flooded rooms or the fact that my interior courtyard-facing room had a palatial balcony and two separate bathrooms. I didn't make it to the spa, but (I can report from personal experience) a soak in the bathtub built for two is the perfect prelude to an afternoon siesta. Don't miss the rooftop terrace, equally suited for daytime lounging by the pool or drinks at night, and make a point to get up in time for breakfast at Roca Bar (the more casual of the hotel's two restaurants).