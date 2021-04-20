Hotel Omm Barcelona [CLOSED]
Carrer del Rosselló, 265, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 45 40 00
Photo courtesy of the Hotel Omm
Cool and Calm in the EixampleEven if you don't typically go for the streamlined, minimalist look, the 91-room Omm is worth considering. Here, the clean aesthetic feels zen-like rather than spartan—perhaps it's the contrast between the dark corridors and the light-flooded rooms or the fact that my interior courtyard-facing room had a palatial balcony and two separate bathrooms. I didn't make it to the spa, but (I can report from personal experience) a soak in the bathtub built for two is the perfect prelude to an afternoon siesta. Don't miss the rooftop terrace, equally suited for daytime lounging by the pool or drinks at night, and make a point to get up in time for breakfast at Roca Bar (the more casual of the hotel's two restaurants).
almost 7 years ago
Omm - This hotel has everything!
Being a Barcelona local, I must admit that I have never actually slept there, but as a tourguide I usuallly get my clients feedback on the place where they are staying, and I haven't find anyone yet not happy with the Omm. It's got everything! I love it for its food (the Moo restaurant is run by the Roca brothers, owners of the world-famous Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Girona, said to be one of the best in the world!). I love it for its location: right around the corner from the main shopping street Passeig de Gràcia and walking distance from the Gaudi appartment buildings. It is also well communicated by subway with the other main sites. I love it for its Spa... one of my favorites to get my energy back during the high season! I love its for its terrace, with amazing views over the city. And I love for its nightclub, that has become a Barcelona favorite even for locals. And of course, I love it for its 5 star service! In my opinion, this hotel is an all-in-one one-of-a-kind.
over 3 years ago
Wonderful summer at the Hotel Omm
This summer I went with my boyfriend to the luxury hotel in Barcelona. Hotel OMM The rooms are modern and comfortable and the rooftop terrace area is just amazing. And its well communicated with the most important places in Barcelona. This hotel is practically in the heart of the city so its very close to a big number of turist attractions such as monuments or Gaudi's buildings like Sagrada Familia.