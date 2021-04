Being a Barcelona local, I must admit that I have never actually slept there, but as a tourguide I usuallly get my clients feedback on the place where they are staying, and I haven't find anyone yet not happy with the Omm. It's got everything! I love it for its food (the Moo restaurant is run by the Roca brothers, owners of the world-famous Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Girona, said to be one of the best in the world!). I love it for its location: right around the corner from the main shopping street Passeig de Gràcia and walking distance from the Gaudi appartment buildings. It is also well communicated by subway with the other main sites. I love it for its Spa... one of my favorites to get my energy back during the high season! I love its for its terrace, with amazing views over the city. And I love for its nightclub, that has become a Barcelona favorite even for locals. And of course, I love it for its 5 star service! In my opinion, this hotel is an all-in-one one-of-a-kind.