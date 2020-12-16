A perfect day in Barcelona is like just one bite of a particularly luscious chocolate cake. Delicious, but you'll want more. Bring the right attitude and a handy metro pass. Hopping public transit will allow you to zip from one local to the next, and get a glimpse of Barcelona’s most emblematic attractions in just one action-packed (perfect) day—Las Ramblas, The Gothic Quarter, and Sagrada Familia. All this without skimping on time for one of the city’s biggest draws ---the Barcelona cuisine.