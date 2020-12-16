If You Only Have Three Days in Barcelona

A reasonable dose of Modernisme and classic Barcelona with a dash of off-the-beaten-path adventures will make three days in the Catalan Capital a cherished memory for even the most road-weary world travelers. A long weekend in Barcelona is plenty of time to get a taste of the city---traditional tapas, regional wines and market cuisine pair nicely with outdoor art, lush green spaces, and a heady mixture of Modernista and Gothic buildings garnished with the occasional Roman ruin.