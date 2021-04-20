Where are you going?
Hotel Casa Santo Domingo

3a Calle Oriente 28 A, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
| +502 7820 1220
A Place To Stroll Antigua Guatemala Guatemala
A Place To Stroll

When in Antigua, definitely stop by the Casa Santa Domingo. First off, this place ain't no ordinary casa! It is a large hotel (convention center, spa, museum etc) but executed well. There is a lot of history and guides standing out front would happily show you around. We were in the mood for just soaking it up on our own. You will enjoy the colorful tropical birds, the beautiful fountain and the historic ruins. It was the bastion of one of the grandest convents of the Americas (according to them.) If you like every amenity at your fingertips then this is the place for you in Antigua. At the very least stroll the grounds and have a Gallo, Guatemala's national beer.
By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
