HooDoo Brewing Co.

1951 Fox Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA
Website
| +1 907-459-2337
Sat, Sun 11am - 8pm
Tue - Fri 3pm - 8pm

HooDoo Brewing Co.

Visitors are often surprised to find that Fairbanks summers run hot, hot, hot! And you’ll stay hot hanging out in front of HooDoo—but you’ll have one of the tastiest beers you can remember in your hand and some new friends at your side so ... hot, schmot. Owner Bobby Wilken grew up in Fairbanks but, once he decided the brewing life was for him, headed to Chicago and Munich to learn the craft. That schooling paid off. HooDoo’s German Kölsch would fit right in back in Germany, but Wilken also goes far beyond traditional brews. IPAs, pumpkin ales, awesome porters, and much more rotate through HooDoo’s brewing system to keep thirsty patrons jonesing for something new.
By Jenna Schnuer

Kate McCarthy
almost 7 years ago

Secret hotspot watering hole

No one to whom we inquired about Hoodoo Brewery seemed to know about it, but we hopped in a cab with a brave cab driver anyway. After winding around industrial Fairbanks we turned a corner and--ahhhhhhhh! A huge crowd of mellow-seeming folks, drinking beers, bikes leaned up here and there. And! Delicious beers. Such a tasty watering hole. Glad we braved it.
Marlene Goldman
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

HooDoo Brewing Co.

Straightforward craft beer is the hallmark of locally owned HooDoo Brewing Co., which is known for its Kölsch as well as an American IPA. The layout of the taproom provides views of the brewing process in the brewhouse, and brewery tours are available on Saturday afternoons. It's not just a spectator sport, though: You can also get growlers and beer by the glass.

