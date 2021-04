HooDoo Brewing Co.

Visitors are often surprised to find that Fairbanks summers run hot, hot, hot! And you’ll stay hot hanging out in front of HooDoo—but you’ll have one of the tastiest beers you can remember in your hand and some new friends at your side so ... hot, schmot. Owner Bobby Wilken grew up in Fairbanks but, once he decided the brewing life was for him, headed to Chicago and Munich to learn the craft. That schooling paid off. HooDoo’s German Kölsch would fit right in back in Germany , but Wilken also goes far beyond traditional brews. IPAs, pumpkin ales, awesome porters, and much more rotate through HooDoo’s brewing system to keep thirsty patrons jonesing for something new.