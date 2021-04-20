Hólmavík
Hólmavík, Iceland
HólmavíkHólmavík is the largest town in the Strandir region, an area with an exciting and tragic history of witchcraft, witch-hunting and sorcery. Inhabitants in the countryside surrounding Hólmavík live mostly on sheep farming, while economic activity in town revolves around the fisheries and the service sector.
The Museum of Sorcery & Witchcraft takes visitors on a tour into the mystical world of the supernatural. The history of witch-hunting in 17th century Iceland is presented at the exhibition as well as various aspects of magic from more recent sources. A second part of the exhibition is in Bjarnarfjörður, 30 kilometres from Hólmavík.
We only spent about 30 minutes here as it was on the way to the hotel and it was very late but I loved it. Very charming, typical Iceland style with very colorful homes, quiet and small, about 1400 inhabitants.