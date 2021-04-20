Where are you going?
High Altitude Training Centre

High Altitude road, Iten, Kenya
| +254 772 700701
The Kenya Experience Iten Kenya

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

The Kenya Experience

Visiting endurance runners at the High Altitude Training Centre benefit from two weeks at a 7,800-feet elevation. The program offers running sessions with local athletes on soft dirt trails, plus trips to feed giraffes and visit orphaned elephants. From $1,162 per person (based on double occupancy), P.O. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue. Read Matt Gross’s feature on running in Kenya.

By Matt Gross , AFAR Contributor

