The Kenya Experience

Visiting endurance runners at the High Altitude Training Centre benefit from two weeks at a 7,800-feet elevation. The program offers running sessions with local athletes on soft dirt trails, plus trips to feed giraffes and visit orphaned elephants. From $1,162 per person (based on double occupancy), P.O. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue. Read Matt Gross’s feature on running in Kenya.