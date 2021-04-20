Where are you going?
Hidden Valley Wines (Wine Tasting & Restaurant)

Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch NU, Stellenbosch, 7613, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 880 2646
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

The Hidden Valley

On a random drive out with my cousin one weekend, we decided to venture out to some wine estates in the Stellenbosch area.

We happened to stumble upon this gem called the Hidden Valley Wine Estate.

Stunning views all around, provided us with an amazing drive right up to the door of the on site restaurant which happens to be the award winning, Overture Restaurant.

A little further up the mountain, and you're privvy to a view stretching right out to the ocean!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert

Bronwen Gregory
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Stellenbosch's Hidden Valley

My goodness this property off the beaten track in South African wine country is astoundingly beautiful. While you're out and about hitting the different wineries, don't forget to include Hidden Valley Wines in your list.

If you're looking to dine there, make sure you make reservations in advance to sample Bertus Basson's magical meals in the evening. They also have wine tasting menus and picnic hampers for order, if you'd rather do a casual meal among the glorious fynbos trails.
