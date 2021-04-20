Hidden Valley Wines (Wine Tasting & Restaurant) Annandale Rd, Stellenbosch NU, Stellenbosch, 7613, South Africa

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm

The Hidden Valley On a random drive out with my cousin one weekend, we decided to venture out to some wine estates in the Stellenbosch area.



We happened to stumble upon this gem called the Hidden Valley Wine Estate.



Stunning views all around, provided us with an amazing drive right up to the door of the on site restaurant which happens to be the award winning, Overture Restaurant.



A little further up the mountain, and you're privvy to a view stretching right out to the ocean!