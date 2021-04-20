Where are you going?
Nystekt Stromming

2 Södermalmstorg
Stockholm Street Food Stockholm Sweden
Stockholm Street Food

Situated right near the Stockholm T-bana Slussen stop is a humble food cart called Nystekt Stromming where you'll find delicious and filling Stockholm street food at very affordable prices.

I stopped by here on a Friday night and got a huge plate filled with fried herring, homemade mashed potatoes, lingonberries, creme fraiche salad, dill mayonnaise and crisp bread, all for the extremely inexpensive price (by Stockholm standards) of 75 Swedish krona. It might just be your best deal in the city.

Stephen Whitlock
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Nystekt Strömming

Swedes love herring. They can happily eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it makes an appearance on all the major holidays. This humble street stall on Södermalm serves terrific herring in a variety of ways, from freshly fried to wrapped in bread to go.

