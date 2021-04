Stockholm Street Food

Situated right near the Stockholm T-bana Slussen stop is a humble food cart called Nystekt Stromming where you'll find delicious and filling Stockholm street food at very affordable prices.I stopped by here on a Friday night and got a huge plate filled with fried herring, homemade mashed potatoes, lingonberries, creme fraiche salad, dill mayonnaise and crisp bread, all for the extremely inexpensive price (by Stockholm standards) of 75 Swedish krona. It might just be your best deal in the city.http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/4/29/stockholm-in-30-hours