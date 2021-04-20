Where are you going?
Heceta Head Lighthouse

Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA
Website
| +1 800-551-6949
Heceta Head Lighthouse

All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15 miles south on highway 101 from the little town of Yachats, Oregon where I was staying. Great place by the way. I had just finished a wonderful hike in the Cape Perpetua Scenic area about 10 miles south of Yachats. I saw this on the map and made the drive down the coast, enjoying the gorgeous scenery. I pulled off when I saw the sign and then walked to this view point and I couldn't stop clicking my camera. Beautiful spot, beautiful lighthouse.
By Lynne Nieman

Lynne Nieman
almost 7 years ago

Heceta Head

Coastal Oregon is a place that tugs at my heart and soul. It is so beautiful, wild, and undeveloped (for the most part). While staying in the tiny town of Yachats along the Central Coast, I drove south along the coast to this lovely lighthouse. It sits up on this cliff and there is a fabulous view from across the way. I watched, mesmerized, as the light went round and round, trying to time my shots so I would catch the light. When I looked down at the surf, I noticed some seals playing in the water. It was perfect!

