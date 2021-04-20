Heceta Head Lighthouse Yachats Ocean Rd, Yachats, OR 97498, USA

Heceta Head Lighthouse All I could say when I saw this stunning lighthouse perched on the rocky cliff near Yachats, Oregon was "Wow". I am certainly a sucker for lighthouses, especially ones that have the dramatic landscape surrounding it. The Heceta Head is about 15 miles south on highway 101 from the little town of Yachats, Oregon where I was staying. Great place by the way. I had just finished a wonderful hike in the Cape Perpetua Scenic area about 10 miles south of Yachats. I saw this on the map and made the drive down the coast, enjoying the gorgeous scenery. I pulled off when I saw the sign and then walked to this view point and I couldn't stop clicking my camera. Beautiful spot, beautiful lighthouse.