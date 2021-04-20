Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA

The Most Famous Pools in Vegas Hard Rock Hotel's pools might be famous for its hard-core Sunday party, Rehab, but there are acres of non-party pools for guests to enjoy, too. I love this view, taken from one of the top-story suites, where you can see the pool and the Strip. The beach-like atmosphere (there's sand instead of concrete) lends itself to a frozen drink or three. Enjoy! Note: technically, Hard Rock isn't on the Strip, but it's so close that I kept it on the Strip Wanderlist, as "off-Strip" usually indicates downtown, Summerlin or Henderson.