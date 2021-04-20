Ha'penny Bridge
Half Penny to PassThe Ha'penny Bridge, officially the Liffey Bridge, was built in 1816 over the River Liffey in Dublin. For over 100 years it had cost between half a penny and a penny and a half to cross the pedestrian bridge but today it is free. I found myself crossing the aerial pathway a couple of times daily during my two-week stay in Dublin. The Temple Bar area, just south of the bridge, is the main tourist area of the city and well worth a visit but when you want true "craic" (bar banter), and a more affordable Guinness, venture further out of the Temple Bar area.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Dublin at Night
I love wandering around Dublin at night. The walk along the river is gorgeous and the bars become alive with locals and tourists alike singing and enjoying a pint.
almost 7 years ago
Ha'penny Bridge
The bridge official name is Liffey Bridge, but it commonly known as Three Penny Bridge. It is a pedestrian bridge made of cast iron built in 1816.
almost 7 years ago
Dublin view
The average temperature in January in Dublin is 41°F and in July, it is 63°F. It is estimated that fifty per cent of the city’s residents are under twenty-five years old. Dublin has the youngest population in Europe. My advice is dress warmly and be ready to party. In 1816 this bridge opened to any Dubliner willing to pay a ha’penny, the exact price of the then redundant ferry to William Walsh, ferry owner and alderman of the city. He retired his leaking ferries and was compensated with £3,000 and the bridge lease for one hundred years. (Ha Penny Bridge) To read more go to http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/04/07/things-i-have-learned-in-dublin-ireland/