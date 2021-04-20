Dublin view

The average temperature in January in Dublin is 41°F and in July, it is 63°F. It is estimated that fifty per cent of the city’s residents are under twenty-five years old. Dublin has the youngest population in Europe. My advice is dress warmly and be ready to party. In 1816 this bridge opened to any Dubliner willing to pay a ha’penny, the exact price of the then redundant ferry to William Walsh, ferry owner and alderman of the city. He retired his leaking ferries and was compensated with £3,000 and the bridge lease for one hundred years. (Ha Penny Bridge) To read more go to http://travelwellflysafe.com/2014/04/07/things-i-have-learned-in-dublin-ireland/