Guenther House Restaurant 205 E Guenther St, San Antonio, TX 78204, USA

Brunch with a Side of History In the mid-1800s, the Pioneer Mills family helped found San Antonio's active flour milling industry. It's fitting that their private residence, the Guenther House, is now home to a local history museum and a delicious restaurant that serves some of the best pancakes in San Antonio. The pioneer biscuits and waffles are also a favorite best enjoyed riverside. Come for the food, but linger for the history lesson.