Greenlight Bookstore 686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA

Photo by David Land More info Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Greenlight Bookstore Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face Fulton Street, inviting passersby to come in and browse or join one of the many readings, often featuring Brooklyn writers.