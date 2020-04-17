Where are you going?
Greenlight Bookstore

686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
| +1 718-246-0200
Brooklyn New York United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face Fulton Street, inviting passersby to come in and browse or join one of the many readings, often featuring Brooklyn writers. 
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

At this independent bookstore, sunlight streams onto industrial tables covered by books. They’ve got a range of titles about New York, Fort Greene, and photography.—Jason Lampkin
See all of Jason Lampkin’s favorite places in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
