Grand Targhee Resort

Skiing in Grand Targhee with a view of the Grand Tetons

Grand Targhee was recently named one of the top ten most scenic skiing destinations in the world & it's easy to see why once you get there. Standing high on powder-kissed slopes, it's tough to keep your eyes on what's ahead, when such spectacular views of the Grand Tetons surround you.



I spent a weekend in Grand Targhee and got to experience everything from a ski lesson to snowshoeing with a Naturalist. I also got to ride a snowmobile and see avalanche dogs - exciting! One evening was dedicated to listening to live music by Winship and Sneed who performed at Grand Targhee's après ski hangout - the Trap Bar & Grill. It's the perfect venue to relax after a day on the slopes, with gourmet food and 13 beers on tap, you will try in vain to resist temptation!



Grand Targhee ski resort offers an intimate experience with it's cozy lodges, rustic laidback atmosphere and genuinely friendly service. It makes a great getaway destination for winter, to soak up some of that winter wonderland magic. There's something for everybody, whether it's families, couples or friends.



For enthusiastic skiers, whether you prefer Cat skiing, Nordic skiing or Cross-country skiing, the slopes at Grand Targhee are the best. You'll know that when taking in the grand views high up on the mountain, because nobody will need to remind you that you are skiing at one of the most scenic destinations in the world!