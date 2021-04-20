Governors Island Ferry Financial District, New York, NY, USA

Island Oasis Governor's Island in the East River, just 1 km from Manhattan, is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Catch the free ferry from downtown near Battery Park and enjoy gorgeous views of the city, car-free bike roads, picnics and free entertainment such as concerts and art exhibits. Fun for all ages. There are many available food options on the island or, you can pack a picnic lunch. There is, appropriately titled, an actual picnic point.