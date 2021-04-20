Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goose Creek Bridge

John S Mosby Highway
Goose Creek Bridge Middleburg Virginia United States

Goose Creek Bridge

Located just off of Route 50, west of Middleburg, VA, this beautiful structure is one of the last four stone arched bridges and also is believed to be the oldest and longest bridge in Virginia. Built in 1802 during President Thomas Jefferson's first term, it was used until 1957 when Route 50 was relocated and the bridge was abandoned. A favorite stop for American Civil War buffs, as it was the site of an intense clash between Union and Confederate cavalry and artillery in June 1863, part of the prelude to the Battle of Gettysburg.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points