Goose Creek Bridge John S Mosby Highway

Goose Creek Bridge Located just off of Route 50, west of Middleburg, VA, this beautiful structure is one of the last four stone arched bridges and also is believed to be the oldest and longest bridge in Virginia. Built in 1802 during President Thomas Jefferson's first term, it was used until 1957 when Route 50 was relocated and the bridge was abandoned. A favorite stop for American Civil War buffs, as it was the site of an intense clash between Union and Confederate cavalry and artillery in June 1863, part of the prelude to the Battle of Gettysburg.