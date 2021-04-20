Inverewe Garden
Inverewe GardenCloser to the Arctic Circle than the Tropic of Cancer, this botanical garden shows what can happen when the Gulf Stream meets the Scottish Highlands. Here, on 49 acres of once-barren land, visitors can find everything from a vegetable plot on an exposed, south-facing hillside, to a veritable jungle of bamboo. There are also eucalyptus trees, Asian rhododendrons, and towering California redwoods, all framed by mountains and two shimmering lochs. As you wander the garden paths, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife like red deer, eagles, pine martens, otters, and red squirrels, then head to the newly opened Inverewe House to learn about the father and daughter who planted the garden in the 19th century. You can also visit the adjacent Sawyer Gallery, which hosts art exhibitions throughout the year about the garden and its surrounding environment.
