The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park in Uptown Houston , Texas, USA features a 64-foot - about 20m - semi-circular architectural fountain that re-circulates 11,000 gallons - 42.000L - of water per minute as it cascades down the structure’s inner and outer walls. The place can get rather busy with tourists so taking photos is challenging. I love that I could photograph the little boy next to it so you can tell just how big this wall of water is. The glow is given by the reflection of the sun on the skyscraper next to it. I could have stayed there all day to listen the water roaring.