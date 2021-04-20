Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park
2800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
| +1 713-850-8841
Photo by Eric Pohl/age fotostock
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Gerald D. Hines Waterwall ParkIt might not be Niagara Falls, but as you pass through the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, the mist that brushes your cheeks is sure to cool your body and settle your spirit on even the hottest summer day. Created nearly 25 years ago, this public park covers 2.77 acres and features a 64-foot architectural fountain pumping 11,000 gallons of water a minute. It’s a wonderful place to take pictures (or people-watch: You’ll frequently catch engagement shots being snapped here). Bring a blanket and soak in the atmosphere! It’s a stunning and uniquely Houston experience.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Water wall
The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park in Uptown Houston, Texas, USA features a 64-foot - about 20m - semi-circular architectural fountain that re-circulates 11,000 gallons - 42.000L - of water per minute as it cascades down the structure’s inner and outer walls. The place can get rather busy with tourists so taking photos is challenging. I love that I could photograph the little boy next to it so you can tell just how big this wall of water is. The glow is given by the reflection of the sun on the skyscraper next to it. I could have stayed there all day to listen the water roaring.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
See Williams Tower and the Waterwall
Waterwall Park is known for a giant, semi-circular fountain that sits at the base of the iconic Williams Tower (formerly the Transco Tower). There is a long open field in front of the fountain surrounded by live oaks—perfect for bringing picnics, dogs, kids, etc. As perhaps Houston's most photographed location, there will inevitably be photo shoots in session when you visit.