Geo's Cuban & Creole 6301 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA

Cuban Sandwiches Without the Wait Craving a Cuban sandwich, but not quite enough to wait in an hour-long line at Paseo? Just a few doors down is Geo’s Cuban and Creole Cafe, which serves up deliciously messy, meaty sandwiches and other Cuban specialties without the wait. The fluffy tostones come piping hot with garlic aioli and Geo's spicy Cajun mayo for dipping, and the pan con bistek is stuffed with tender strips of marinated sirloin, sauteed onions, and spicy sauce on Cuban bread. You won’t leave hungry — but just in case, you can buy their house-baked Cuban bread to take with you for snacking on later. Try not to look too smug when you stroll, stuffed and happy, past the line at Paseo on your way out.